KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Revisits Neighborhood That Learned ASL for Deaf Child

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Kelly Clarkson revisited some of the most emotional community-focused segments from her talk show in a new highlight reel centered on the program's Good Neighbor and Rad Human features. The compilation spotlights a neighborhood that collectively learned American Sign Language to welcome a deaf child into the community, along with the story of a young man recognized repeatedly for going above and beyond for those around him.

The reel also revisits the crowning of the 2023 Good Neighbor of the Year, a recurring recognition segment that became a staple of THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW's efforts to highlight ordinary people making an impact. In another featured moment, Clarkson and John Legend surprised a group of music teachers, tying the segment's celebratory tone to the show's history of pairing musical guests with real-world recognition stories.

Elsewhere in the compilation, footage shows Clarkson and her team road-tripping across the country in search of standout vocalists for what the show called its Kellyoke Search, extending the program's signature Kellyoke musical segment beyond the studio and into communities nationwide.

The retrospective joins a string of recent lookback compilations from THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW, following a similar format to one that revisited standout guest moments including Cher's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction and a meeting with Patty Griffin.

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