John Cena, Anne Hathaway, Jason Momoa Highlight KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Rewind

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Kelly Clarkson looked back at some of the most viral segments from THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW in a new highlight reel, spotlighting John Cena surprising South African rapper Sho Madjozi as one of the standout moments included in the roundup. The compilation gathers a range of guest interactions that generated buzz across the show's run, from musical crossovers to unscripted family moments.

Among the other clips featured is Clarkson singing the theme song from THE Carol Burnett SHOW alongside Carol Burnett herself, a pairing that leaned into the host's own fandom for television history. The reel also revisits Clarkson losing to Anne Hathaway during a game of Sing That Name That Tune, a segment that highlighted the show's recurring mix of music trivia and celebrity guests.

Elsewhere, the compilation captures a lighter, more personal moment as Clarkson introduces her kids to AQUAMAN star Jason Momoa, giving viewers a glimpse of the show's family-friendly side beyond the interview desk. The segment adds to a run of highlight reels the program has released chronicling memorable guest appearances over its history.

The new rewind follows a similar recent compilation from the show, which revisited moments including Cher discussing her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction and Kelly meeting Patty Griffin, continuing the show's tradition of looking back on its most talked-about guest interactions.

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