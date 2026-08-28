THE SHARDS Introduces Daniel Dale's Ryan Gifford and His Odd Part-Time Job

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FX released a new scene from THE SHARDS spotlighting Ryan Gifford, played by Daniel Dale, giving viewers a first look at the character through his ordinary morning routine and what the network describes as his not-so-normal part-time job. The clip, drawn from the fourth episode of the drama, marks a formal introduction of Gifford within the show's expanding cast of characters.

THE SHARDS is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and adapted from the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis. Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they contend with identity, jealousy and obsession, with a darker undercurrent running beneath their social world. The Gifford introduction arrives amid a season that has steadily layered new figures into the story surrounding the school's tight-knit and increasingly suspicious group of friends.

The scene keeps its focus tight on Gifford's daily habits before pivoting to the detail meant to distinguish him from the show's other students, a part-time job the network flags as unusual. New episodes of THE SHARDS continue to air on FX and stream on Hulu for bundle subscribers.

The series has continued to roll out character-driven scenes alongside its central mystery, including a recent moment in which Bret presses Ron Kellner on his son Matt's disappearance, underscoring how new figures like Gifford are being folded into the drama's widening circle of secrets.

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