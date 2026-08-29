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SILO Prop Team Reveals How PEZ Dispenser Became a Key ASMR Design Piece

A closer look at the tactile details built into the show's underground world.

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Apple TV posted a behind-the-scenes video focused on the prop design work behind SILO, giving viewers a close, ASMR-style look at how the show's team constructed a PEZ dispenser used within the series. The clip strips away dialogue and narrative context in favor of tactile detail, letting the sounds and textures of the object's construction carry the piece.

SILO stars and is executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson, with the series created by Emmy Award winner Graham Yost. The show also features Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash and Alexandria Riley. The series follows Juliette, played by Ferguson, as she uncovers the truth behind the underground society first introduced in Season 1 before venturing beyond its walls in later seasons.

Season 3 of the sci-fi drama is now streaming on Apple TV, continuing the story of the underground silos and the forces controlling them.

Apple TV has also recently shared full scenes from SILO Season 3 Episode 8, 'Gray Goo,' which centers on the Founders preparing for what they believe is the end of the world, while characters Daniel and Helen remain skeptical of their plans.

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