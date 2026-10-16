SILENT PARTNER Legal Thriller to Screen at Urbanworld on October 16

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Black Man Films announced that Silent Partner, a social justice and legal thriller backed by Film 4 Good Fund that made its World Premiere last night, lands an encore screening at the 30th Anniversary of Urbanworld in New York City—the first feature film to do so.

Eric Branco, ASC—the cinematographer behind the Sundance Grand Jury Prize-winning Clemency, The 40-Year-Old Version (Sundance 2020), Chasing Summer (Sundance 2026)—is making his directorial debut and co-wrote Silent Partner alongside Roderick Lawrence and playwright/actor James J. Johnson. Silent Partner tells the story of a Black couple whose marriage is put to the test when the husband, a star defense attorney on the cusp of making partner, is thrust into a controversial case that has captured the attention of the nation.

Ensemble Cast

The Tony- and Emmy-winning ensemble cast includes: Roderick Lawrence (Ike Turner in the national tour of Broadway's TINA: The Tina Turner Musical) as Silas Jones; The Boys' and Broadway's Susan Heyward as Kosi Jones; Emmy and Tony-Award-winning actor and producer Eric Nelsen (1883) as Jace MacMillan; co-founder of Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre Company Jeff Perry (Scandal) as Jason MacMillan; Tony-Award-winning Shoshana Bean (The Lost Boys) as prosecuting attorney Torrey Minter; Stephen Hill (Magnum P.I., The Color Purple) as Ronald Freeman; Karen Aldridge (Severance) as Leslie Freeman; Isabella Pisacane (Daredevil) as Meredith Cullen; Welker White (What Happens at Night; The Irishman) as Marnie MacMillan; Haskiri Velazquez (Saved by the Bell) as Natalie; and Pamela Mitchell (Scooby-Doo: Origins) as Dara Cullen.

'We are incredibly proud to premiere SILENT PARTNER at home in NYC with Urbanworld and even more galvanized by the incredible hunger and support for the film. There is demand for nuanced and beautiful storytelling about topics that make you think. We couldn't be more excited for the encore screening and the future of the film.' — Salma Qarnain, Co-Founder & COO, Black Man Films

Encore Screening of SILENT PARTNER

Friday, October 15, 5:30 PM

Regal Union Square, Theater 8, New York City

Tickets are $30.

Tickets available at urbanworld30.eventive.org.

About Black Man Films

Black Man Films develops and produces world-class films centering Black, Brown, and POC talent on both sides of the camera. Founded in 2020 by award-winning actor Roderick Lawrence and Harvard Business School graduate Salma Qarnain, Black Man Films creates Oscar-caliber films that tell universally resonant stories of triumph, not trauma. The company's mission is to systematically produce and distribute world-class films globally that spark necessary conversations and build lasting infrastructure for the next generation of POC storytellers. Based in Harlem, Black Man Films is building systems of art + activism + infrastructure through partnerships with iconic Harlem institutions, designed to evolve the narrative and redefine what a production company can be. Learn more at www.blackmanfilms.com and www.silentpartner-film.com.

Photo Credit: Derryl Strong



Photo Credit: Derryl Strong

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