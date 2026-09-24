SHOWTIME PODCAST with Andrew G: George Kapiniaris on Comedy and Tragedy

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The latest episode of the Showtime podcast with Andrew G features George Kapiniaris, the comedy performer behind WOGS OUT OF WORK and ACROPOLIS NOW, who is currently touring the country with Nonna and Yiayia alongside James Liotta.

In the episode, titled 'Comedy Comes From Tragedy | George Kapiniaris (Nonna and Yiayia Star),' Kapiniaris opens up about growing up the shy son of a frustrated entertainer. He shares about the teacher who redirected his entire career path, and what it felt like to become an accidental pioneer of ethnic comedy in Australia decades before this kind of representation was celebrated. He also talks candidly about the heart surgery that nearly ended everything last year, why he was back on stage doing stand-up about it six weeks later, and his simple, no-nonsense rule for handling online criticism.

Key Talking Points

Multicultural representation in Australian entertainment.

Are smartphones killing live entertainment?

The relationship between comedy and tragedy, why audiences can find relief and connection through someone else's difficult story and how performers turn personal experiences, grief, illness and difficult subjects into comedy.

Whether comedy can provide something more valuable than simply making people laugh.

The changing role of comedy - is comedy now social commentary? George argues that there should be a message behind comedy.

Why people feel more comfortable criticising artists online.

About Showtime with Andrew G

Launched in 2024, the podcast takes an unfiltered look behind the scenes of Australia's theatre industry to examine the realities of working in the performing arts. As entertaining as it is meaningful, it offers listeners a deeper appreciation for the creative process.

Each episode explores the guest's personal and professional journey, how they got started, what drives them, the lessons they have learned and the challenges they continue to face. Andrew's extensive background in media and theatre, as well as his interview style, brings a perspective to each conversation.

About Andrew

Andrew Gyopar, better known as Andrew G, is a Melbourne-based theatre producer, creative director and presenter whose work spans live performance, media and community engagement.

With a career that began in radio in the early 1990s, Andrew has become a well-known voice in the Australian arts scene, recognised for his approach to theatre-making, his commitment to nurturing talent and passion for inclusive storytelling.

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