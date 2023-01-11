Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SHERRI Renewed for Two Years Through the 2024-25 Season

The weekday talk show originates from New York’s Chelsea Studios in front of a live studio audience.

Jan. 11, 2023  

FOX Television Stations has renewed Sherri, the #1 new nationally syndicated daytime talker from Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury, for two years through the 2024-25 season.

The cash-plus-barter freshman talk show hosted by actress, comedian and the Daytime Emmy Award®-winning co-host of The View, Sherri Shepherd, gains the long-term extension from its anchor station group based on its first-season success.

"I am so thrilled that Sherri has been renewed for two more years," said Shepherd. "I launched this show with the mission to give daytime viewers a 'good time,' just like my theme song says. I am so appreciative that Fox and Debmar-Mercury have partnered with me to continue bringing more laughter, joy and inspiration to my audience."

Frank Cicha, EVP of Programming for Fox Television Stations, noted, "In success, the hour leading out of AM news can act as a springboard for a station's entire daytime, and it's not easy to find the right fit. Sherri's mix of professionalism and competitive strength has been a great fit for us, so we're happy to be bringing her program back."

Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus commented, "We initially sold Sherri for one year based on our strong belief that this extraordinarily talented host would be successful and her show would become a long-term talk franchise. Our thanks go to our good friends and longtime partners at FOX, who shared in our enthusiasm and have renewed their faith in Sherri with this long-term commitment."

Currently cleared in 98 percent of the U.S, including other leading broadcast groups Sinclair, Nexstar and Cox, the weekday talk show originates from New York's Chelsea Studios in front of a live studio audience.

With her warm, relatable and engaging personality, Shepherd offers her comedic take on the day's entertainment news, pop culture and trending topics with the daytime audience. As America's favorite girl next door, her comedy-driven show features celebrity interviews, informative experts, moments of inspiration and amazing everyday people to create an hour of entertainment escapism.



