SEINFELD: THE COMPLETE SERIES Coming to Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All of the catchphrases, all of the memorable characters, all of the misunderstandings, all of the unforgettable hilarity of one of the best television shows of all time: SEINFELD: THE COMPLETE SERIES finally comes to Blu-ray Disc and 4K Ultra HD Disc on December 17th, just in time for Festivus and other holiday occasions.

Packed with all nine seasons of the historically acclaimed series plus hours of insightful special features—from deleted scenes to inside looks to cast & crew commentaries and more—SEINFELD: THE COMPLETE SERIES is presented in two separate editions: a Blu-ray edition featuring a high definition presentation of the series in a 1.78 format, and a limited edition 4K Ultra HD edition featuring the entire series presented in 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range at its original 1.33 aspect ratio.

Long-awaited by fans, SEINFELD: THE COMPLETE SERIES is finally making the leap from standard definition discs following an extensive and comprehensive 4K upgrade for the series, and is perfectly timed for the series’ 35th anniversary, as well as to conclude the 100th anniversary of Columbia Pictures. In addition to the physical sets, SEINFELD: THE COMPLETE SERIES is also available for purchase at participating digital retailers.

Both the Blu-ray and limited edition 4K Ultra HD editions include Audio Commentaries, Deleted Scenes, Bloopers, Inside Looks and Alternate Versions of Select Episodes.

Emmy® Award-winning SEINFELD is one of the most popular shows of all time. Mining his rich comedic resources, Jerry Seinfeld provides a hysterical look at life as a single adult in the '90s. Along with a refreshing cast and top-notch writing, this series quickly revealed itself to be a beloved comedic classic.

Comments