SANATAMAN Animated Feature Releasing This Month

SANTAMAN, a new animated family adventure film, written, directed, and produced by Bret Stern and Sono Animation Studios and executive produced by Jacob Cooney will be released by Gravitas Ventures and Film Mode Entertainment on July 22nd, 2022 (limited theatrical and digital release worldwide).

A fun, family adventure for all ages, SANTAMAN follows Santa Clause as he transforms himself into a superhero in order to combat the growing list of "Naughty-Listers" around the world. With notable voice talent like D.C. Douglas (Resident Evil) and John Viener (Family Guy), the film is a fun-filled romp with loads of holiday magic, heart, and excitement.

Fed up with the growing number of "Naughty-Listers", Santa becomes a superhero dubbed Santaman. Donning a new red suit and a buffet of gadgets that rivals "Batman", Santa sets out to turn those bad apples into do-gooders. His mission proves to be much harder than anticipated after discovering an evil plot to end Christmas all together. With the help of two children who stowed away on his sleigh, Santa and his new friends must find a way to stop the ultimate "Naughty-Lister" before Christmas disappears forever.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_nWBi6NyHM

The film is currently available for PREORDER on iTunes, and will be available worldwide on July 22nd, 2022!