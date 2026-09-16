SACRIFICE Season 2 to Premiere on Paramount+

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Trailer and key art have been revealed for the second season of SACRIFICE, the legal drama starring Paula Patton. Starring Patton as Daniella Hernandez, the upcoming installment, made up of ten episodes, premieres with two episodes on Wednesday, September 30 exclusively on Paramount+, followed by new episodes weekly.

The second season of SACRIFICE follows Hernandez as she navigates the world of high finance while attempting to save her family birthright. As Beverly Rucker's (Erica Ash) run for Mayor in a recall election forces her moral center, Dom Mayfield (Juan Antonio) finds the road to legitimacy and respectability a much more difficult path.

Joining Patton, the cast includes the late Erica Ash, Juan Antonio, Clifton Powell, Veronika Bozeman, Altonio Jackson, Nicyoe Banks, Michael Toland, James Trevena, Nelson Bonilla.

Patton also serves as executive producer alongside the late Kevin Arkadie, who also serves as showrunner. Ruth Ferrera serves as co-executive producer and Marcus Guillory serves as supervising producer. Consulting producers include Edward Allen Bernero and Felicia Henderson, while Paul Hall serves as producer.

About Paramount+

Paramount+ is the global flagship streaming home of premium original series and entertainment from some of the most enduring brands in television to subscribers around the world. Drawing on decades of beloved IP, Paramount+ also features a diverse offering of live sports, feature films, news and series from across the Paramount portfolio including CBS hits like Marshals and Tracker, all BET Original Series, the Avatar animated universe from Nickelodeon and more. It is a key pillar of the Direct-to-Consumer division at Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), whose portfolio spans Paramount Pictures, Pluto TV, and Skydance Animation, Games and Sports divisions. For more information, visit www.paramount.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 11 Hrs 44 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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