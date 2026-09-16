SACRIFICE Season 2 to Premiere on Paramount+
Paula Patton leads ensemble cast including Erica Ash and Juan Antonio in the legal drama's second installment.
Trailer and key art have been revealed for the second season of SACRIFICE, the legal drama starring Paula Patton. Starring Patton as Daniella Hernandez, the upcoming installment, made up of ten episodes, premieres with two episodes on Wednesday, September 30 exclusively on Paramount+, followed by new episodes weekly.
The second season of SACRIFICE follows Hernandez as she navigates the world of high finance while attempting to save her family birthright. As Beverly Rucker's (Erica Ash) run for Mayor in a recall election forces her moral center, Dom Mayfield (Juan Antonio) finds the road to legitimacy and respectability a much more difficult path.
Joining Patton, the cast includes the late Erica Ash, Juan Antonio, Clifton Powell, Veronika Bozeman, Altonio Jackson, Nicyoe Banks, Michael Toland, James Trevena, Nelson Bonilla.
Patton also serves as executive producer alongside the late Kevin Arkadie, who also serves as showrunner. Ruth Ferrera serves as co-executive producer and Marcus Guillory serves as supervising producer. Consulting producers include Edward Allen Bernero and Felicia Henderson, while Paul Hall serves as producer.
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