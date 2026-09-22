Ryan Clark Names Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady Toughest QBs He Faced
The former ESPN analyst reflects on facing the league's top passers during his playing career.
Ryan Clark, the former NFL safety and ESPN analyst, weighed in on the best quarterbacks he faced during his playing career in a new episode of Craig Melvin's podcast GLASS HALF FULL. Clark named Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady among the toughest signal-callers he lined up against during his time in the league.
Clark spent his NFL career as a defensive back, later transitioning into broadcasting as an analyst for ESPN, where he built a reputation for candid commentary on football. His firsthand experience facing quarterbacks like Rodgers and Brady gives weight to his assessment of who ranks among the game's elite passers.
The conversation is part of a wide-ranging discussion on Melvin's podcast, which brings guests on to share personal reflections and career insights. Clark's comments on Rodgers and Brady offer a player's-eye view of what separated those quarterbacks from others he encountered on the field.
The episode gives listeners a glimpse into Clark's evaluation process, drawing on years of experience defending against the NFL's top offenses before he moved into sports media full time.
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