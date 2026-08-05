Photos: THE PIVOT PODCAST Tapes Live Episode at The Paley Museum

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THE PIVOT PODCAST, the Emmy-nominated sports and culture podcast, recorded a live episode at The Paley Museum in New York City. Co-hosts Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder were joined by special guest Plaxico Burress for a conversation touching on Burress's NFL career, personal challenges and lessons learned on and off the field.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Paley Museum































Channing Crowder, Plaxico Burress, Ryan Clark, and Fred Taylor attend The Pivot Podcast LIVE at The Paley Museum in New York City on August 4 Download Images HERE Credit: Courtesy of The Paley Museum [New York, NY - August 4, 2026] – On Tuesday evening, The Paley Museum hosted an exclusive live podcast taping of The Pivot Podcast, the Emmy-nominated sports a

In an engaging conversation about what success looks like, Clark acknowledged, 'If you don't win it all, you have failed because our job is to win every opportunity we get.' Crowder added 'things will happen, you have to understand that, you also have to be a strong believer in faith and a little understanding of patience.'

Later while discussing the feeling of playing on the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants, Burress complimented them as the 'pillars of this league,' while Clark weighed in, 'there's a reason Eli Manning and Michael Strahan are talked about the way they are.'

Taylor expressed, 'I never thought this would be what it is.' Clark concluded the conversation with appreciation, 'we've built something that during what I was going through [...] to have an outlet, to have a place to go to actually tell my story, if that's all The Pivot ever was for me, then it's enough.'

THE PIVOT, which launched in 2022, has grown into a platform for conversations across sports, entertainment and culture, and has been recognized as the No. 1 sports podcast on Apple Podcasts. During the taping, Clark reflected on the show's impact, saying it provided him an outlet to tell his own story.



Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Paley Museum

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