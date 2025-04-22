Romantic Comedy Film WORTH THE WAIT Acquired by Tubi

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tubi has acquired the Asian American ensemble romantic comedy Worth the Wait as a Tubi Original Film. The movie stars Lana Condor (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”), Andrew Koji (Black Doves), Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why), Sung Kang (“Fast & Furious”), Elodie Yung (The Cleaning Lady), and more.

Multiple Award-Winning Tom Shu-Yu Lin (“Yen and Ai-Lee” and “The Garden of Evening Mists”) directs the film, which focuses on Asian-American strangers whose lives fatefully intertwine as they navigate budding love, confront profound loss and encounter old flames. Award-Winning actress Karena Lam in her U.S. and English language debut (“July Rhapsody”), Osric Chau (Supernatural), Ali Fumiko Whitney (“Find Me Falling”), Ricky He (From), Kheng Hua Tan (“Crazy Rich Asians”) and Yu-Beng Lim (“Rebel Moon”) round out the cast.

The film is produced by Dan Mark, Rachel Tan, Vincent Xie, George Lee, and Marcus Englefield. Executive Producers include Condor, Koji, Jim Yu, HP Jin, Fumiko Whitney, Brian O’Shea, Nat McCormick, Andrew Ooi, Steven Shapiro and Matt Drake. Screenplay is by Maggie Hartmans with a Story By Dan Mark & Rachel Tan and Roberto Girault.

Worth the Wait will premiere on Friday, May 23, exclusively on Tubi in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month as Tubi’s first Asian American Original Film.

