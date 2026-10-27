Rob Gronkowski Calls Tom Brady a 'Father Figure'

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Rob Gronkowski discussed his relationship with Tom Brady during an appearance on Craig Melvin's "Glass Half Full" podcast, describing his former quarterback and teammate as a "father figure." The football superstar opened up about the dynamic the two built over their years playing together.

Gronkowski, known for his tenure as a tight end alongside Brady, used the appearance to reflect on how that professional partnership shaped a deeper personal bond. The conversation centered on the nature of their connection both on and off the field.

The episode marks the latest installment of Melvin's podcast, which brought Gronkowski on as a guest to discuss the relationship in detail. Gronkowski's comments focused specifically on the father-figure dynamic he described feeling with Brady over the course of their time together.

The appearance offered a glimpse into how Gronkowski characterizes one of the defining relationships of his football career, framing it in personal rather than purely professional terms.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 10 Hrs 41 Min 58 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone