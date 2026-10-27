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Rob Gronkowski Calls Tom Brady a 'Father Figure'

The former NFL tight end reflects on the bond formed with his longtime quarterback.

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Rob Gronkowski discussed his relationship with Tom Brady during an appearance on Craig Melvin's "Glass Half Full" podcast, describing his former quarterback and teammate as a "father figure." The football superstar opened up about the dynamic the two built over their years playing together.

Gronkowski, known for his tenure as a tight end alongside Brady, used the appearance to reflect on how that professional partnership shaped a deeper personal bond. The conversation centered on the nature of their connection both on and off the field.

The episode marks the latest installment of Melvin's podcast, which brought Gronkowski on as a guest to discuss the relationship in detail. Gronkowski's comments focused specifically on the father-figure dynamic he described feeling with Brady over the course of their time together.

The appearance offered a glimpse into how Gronkowski characterizes one of the defining relationships of his football career, framing it in personal rather than purely professional terms.

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