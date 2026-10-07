Disney+ to Stream Super Bowl LXI with ESPN and ABC

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Disney+ and ESPN, in collaboration with the NFL, announced that Disney+ will livestream Super Bowl LXI on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027, providing another platform for fans to watch ESPN's first-ever Super Bowl production. All Disney+ subscribers in the United States can stream the traditional game presentation airing on ESPN and ABC, with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge on the call, as well as the Spanish-language telecast on ESPN Deportes.

Outside of the U.S., Disney+ will stream ESPN's Super Bowl in more than 55 international markets, including Spanish-speaking Latin America, Brazil, the Caribbean, South Africa and Australia/New Zealand. In conjunction, ESPN's linear platforms will carry the Super Bowl in more than 130 countries and territories.

In addition to Super Bowl LXI, two Monday Night Football regular-season games will be available to Disney+ subscribers in the lead-up to the big game. The first is the Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, Oct. 26 (Week 7), with a second game to be announced. Both games will continue to air as scheduled on ESPN/ABC and ESPN Deportes, with the option to stream both the English- and Spanish-language broadcasts on Disney+. These add to the expanding roster of domestic and global live sports available on Disney+.

All of ESPN's Monday Night Football games and its Super Bowl programming will remain available on the ESPN App in the United States. In addition to the traditional and Spanish-language Super Bowl LXI presentations, the platform will carry the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli on ESPN2 and all other Super Bowl Sunday studio programming. The ESPN App will also carry programming throughout the week leading up to the game, as well as all season long.

Building on a Season of Disney and ESPN Collaboration

As first announced at Disney's Upfront presentation in May, ESPN will transform Santa Monica Beach into ESPN Beach leading into Super Bowl Sunday, a week-long broadcast hub for both ESPN and ABC beginning February 8, alongside a free fan experience on the Santa Monica Pier. The fan activation will feature interactive games, immersive experiences and family-friendly entertainment tied to ESPN, ABC and Disney, alongside themed merchandise and food offerings.

ESPN and Disney's 'We're Going,' a marketing campaign for ESPN's inaugural Super Bowl, reimagines the iconic 'I'm Going to Disney World' tradition including the debut spot featuring more than 60 characters from across Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar. Disney has also unveiled the Disney | Champion NFL collection, debuted at Fanatics Fest NYC with a Fan Draft featuring Tom Brady, Emmitt Smith, Rob Gronkowski and Fernando Mendoza.

The Disney+ Super Bowl stream marks the latest step in ESPN and Disney's yearlong build toward Super Bowl LXI.

Record-Setting Advertiser Demand

Interest in Super Bowl LXI has already set a new bar. As Disney shared on its fiscal Q3 2026 earnings call in August, ABC and ESPN sold out all commercial inventory for the telecast, the earliest sellout by a network in Super Bowl history. Fifty-eight brands across 34 categories, including nine first-time Super Bowl advertisers, secured units for the game.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and outside the U.S., general entertainment brand Hulu. As the flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ serves as a connection point for audiences around the world with an unmatched collection of award-winning general entertainment, gold-standard family programming, the most trusted news, and global sports programming from ESPN. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, it is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of bundle offerings in the U.S. whereby bundle subscribers can now stream Hulu and ESPN content directly in the Disney+ app. Subscriptions also include access to the Disney+ Perks loyalty program including special discounts, everyday savings, and early access to exclusive experiences that only Disney can offer. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

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