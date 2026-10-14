Riria to Make European Debut for FLOATING Party Series
The Tokyo-born, London-based DJ will present the series across venues including Village Underground in London.
The Tokyo-born, London-based DJ and sonic alchemist Riria has announced the European debut of her curated event series, FLOATING. Named one of Mixmag's Top Breakthrough DJs of 2025, and known for her captivating blend of genres including UKG, Amapiano, Dub and Jersey Club, Riria has gained widespread recognition for her viral Boiler Room set, which has surpassed over 5.5 million views. Now, she is taking FLOATING across Europe for a four-date run this December, kicking off in Amsterdam on the 4th December, arriving at London's Village Underground on 5th December, heading to Barcelona on 11th December, and wrapping in Paris on 12th December.
Coming up in Tokyo's club scene, Riria has always been drawn to UK sounds and the underground scene, a connection that ultimately led her move to London. Rooted in her own experience of moving between countries and cultures, FLOATING is more than a party but an invitation into Riria's limitless universe, where music, movement and imagination exist without boundaries.
At its core, FLOATING reflects Riria's own sense of movement - with an extensive touring schedule that spans Europe, Asia, Australia and America, she is constantly travelling between cities, cultures and sounds. She absorbs the energy of each place, carrying it with her, and now FLOATING becomes a space for these different worlds to meet.
Across each edition of FLOATING, the event will feature an intoxicating lineup of DJs and producers curated by Riria, bringing together the artists and sounds that inspire her, as well as becoming a platform for her to spotlight the emerging talent she believes in and wants to champion.
About Riria
Hailed by Mixmag as a new 'bass torchbearer,' Riria has maintained a formidable presence across clubs and festivals worldwide, with appearances at Glastonbury, ADE, London's Alexandra Palace, Ibiza's Amnesia, Sónar and Nitsa in Barcelona, alongside extensive touring across Asia and Australia. Her most recent London show, at Venue MOT in January 2026, sold out almost immediately, and she recently completed her first-ever US tour, performing across six cities, including Los Angeles, Houston, San Francisco, Atlanta, Washington, DC and Brooklyn.
Beyond the dance floor, Riria has collaborated with an impressive roster of established and emerging brands, including Prada, Gentle Monster, Polo Ralph Lauren, Mizuno, AlphaTheta, Diesel, Canada Goose and MSCHF.
Tour Dates
4th Dec - FLOATING Amsterdam @ Parallel - Amsterdam, Netherlands
5th Dec - FLOATING London @ Village Underground - London, UK
11th Dec - FLOATING Barcelona @ ASTIN Apolo - Barcelona, Spain
12th Dec - FLOATING Paris @ Rex - Paris, France
Tickets for the London date are available here.
Photo Credit: George Carr
Photo Credit: George Carr
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