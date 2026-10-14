Riria to Make European Debut for FLOATING Party Series

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Tokyo-born, London-based DJ and sonic alchemist Riria has announced the European debut of her curated event series, FLOATING. Named one of Mixmag's Top Breakthrough DJs of 2025, and known for her captivating blend of genres including UKG, Amapiano, Dub and Jersey Club, Riria has gained widespread recognition for her viral Boiler Room set, which has surpassed over 5.5 million views. Now, she is taking FLOATING across Europe for a four-date run this December, kicking off in Amsterdam on the 4th December, arriving at London's Village Underground on 5th December, heading to Barcelona on 11th December, and wrapping in Paris on 12th December.

Coming up in Tokyo's club scene, Riria has always been drawn to UK sounds and the underground scene, a connection that ultimately led her move to London. Rooted in her own experience of moving between countries and cultures, FLOATING is more than a party but an invitation into Riria's limitless universe, where music, movement and imagination exist without boundaries.

At its core, FLOATING reflects Riria's own sense of movement - with an extensive touring schedule that spans Europe, Asia, Australia and America, she is constantly travelling between cities, cultures and sounds. She absorbs the energy of each place, carrying it with her, and now FLOATING becomes a space for these different worlds to meet.

Across each edition of FLOATING, the event will feature an intoxicating lineup of DJs and producers curated by Riria, bringing together the artists and sounds that inspire her, as well as becoming a platform for her to spotlight the emerging talent she believes in and wants to champion.

About Riria

Hailed by Mixmag as a new 'bass torchbearer,' Riria has maintained a formidable presence across clubs and festivals worldwide, with appearances at Glastonbury, ADE, London's Alexandra Palace, Ibiza's Amnesia, Sónar and Nitsa in Barcelona, alongside extensive touring across Asia and Australia. Her most recent London show, at Venue MOT in January 2026, sold out almost immediately, and she recently completed her first-ever US tour, performing across six cities, including Los Angeles, Houston, San Francisco, Atlanta, Washington, DC and Brooklyn.

Beyond the dance floor, Riria has collaborated with an impressive roster of established and emerging brands, including Prada, Gentle Monster, Polo Ralph Lauren, Mizuno, AlphaTheta, Diesel, Canada Goose and MSCHF.

Tour Dates

4th Dec - FLOATING Amsterdam @ Parallel - Amsterdam, Netherlands

5th Dec - FLOATING London @ Village Underground - London, UK

11th Dec - FLOATING Barcelona @ ASTIN Apolo - Barcelona, Spain

12th Dec - FLOATING Paris @ Rex - Paris, France

Tickets for the London date are available here.

Photo Credit: George Carr



Photo Credit: George Carr

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 16 Hrs 55 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me