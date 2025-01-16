Rick Caruso & More Join REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER January 17 Premiere Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER returns for its 23rd season FRIDAY, JANUARY 17 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.”

This week features a one-on-one interview with Rick Caruso, Los Angeles civic leader and the founder of the real estate company Caruso. This week’s panel discussion includes Larry Wilmore, producer, actor, comedian, writer, and host of the podcast “Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air”; and Erin Perrine, Republican strategist for AXIOM Strategies and former Trump campaign communications director.

Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 12 solo specials for the network to date including, “Bill Maher: Be More Cynical” (2000), “I’m Swiss” (2005), “Bill Maher… But I’m Not Wrong” (2010), “Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma” (2018), and his most recent, “#Adulting” (2022). First on “Politically Incorrect” and for more than twenty years on “Real Time,” Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations. Maher’s 13th comedy special for the network “Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?” debuted January 10 on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.

Comments