Rehearsal Club to Honor Emmy Winner Melanie Mayron at Gala

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The Rehearsal Club, a Manhattan Theater District residence that has provided housing for women starting their careers in the arts for over a century, will honor past resident and Emmy award winning actress and director Melanie Mayron at its Gala celebration on November 7.

The residence provides affordable housing, nourishment and community for women in the Theater District. The Rehearsal Club inspired the 1936 Broadway play Stage Door, by Edna Ferber and George S. Kaufman. The popular 1937 film adaptation starred Katharine Hepburn and Ginger Rogers. Among the many celebrated performers who began their journeys at the Club are Carol Burnett, Blythe Danner, Kim Cattrall, Sandy Duncan and Diane Keaton.

More on the organization's history can be found in a New York Times feature.

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