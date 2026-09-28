Sabrina Carpenter Joins Tom Holland as Ginger Rogers in Fred Astaire Biopic

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Sabrina Carpenter is reported to be joining Tom Holland in the long-in-development Fred Astaire biopic, taking on the role of Astaire's famed dance partner Ginger Rogers, according to a report covered by TODAY. Holland first revealed nearly five years ago that he would play the iconic actor and dancer in the project.

Margaret Qualley has also been reported to join the biopic, portraying Adele Astaire, Fred's sister and a Broadway star in her own right, according to the report. The casting news adds two high-profile names to a project that has been years in the making since Holland's original announcement.

The pairing of Holland and Carpenter as Astaire and Rogers marks a significant step forward for the biopic, which centers on one of the most celebrated dance duos in Hollywood history. Details on additional casting or production timelines beyond these reported roles have not yet been confirmed.

The report on the casting comes as interest in the project has built steadily since Holland first teased his involvement in the role years ago, with the addition of Carpenter and Qualley now filling out the film's central roster of characters.

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