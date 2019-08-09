Rapper Quavo to Develop Animated Series for Kids on Atlanta's Hip Hop Music

Rap star Quavo will venture into television and produce an animated show around Atlanta's hip hop music and culture scene, targeted for children ages 8-12.

According to Variety, Marginal Mediaworks and record labels Quality Control Music and Motown will also develop the series. Quavo will executive produce alongside Imagine Entertainment chairman Brian Grazer, Marginal Mediaworks CEO & founder Sanjay Sharma and Imagine Kids+Family president Stephanie Sperber.

"I have long seen how hip-hop as well as our music really impacts kids," Quavo said in a statement. "I've loved animation my whole life, whether on TV or in movies, and I wanted my first jump into this premium content world to be a show just for kids. It will definitely reflect the creativity, love and families in and around the nawf side of Atlanta, where we grew up."

Quavo is best known as a member of the hip hop ground Migos. In October 2018, the 28-year-old from Athens, GA released his debut solo album, Quavo Huncho.

Read the original article on Variety.





