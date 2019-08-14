Random Media Acquires 5TH BOROUGH

Random Media, a leader in distribution of independent cinema, has acquired Stanulis Films' "5th Borough" crime thriller.



The film which follows THE JOURNEY of a desperate Staten Island man in need of money to save his daughter's life from a brain tumor is directed by Steve Stanulis.

The film stars Tara Reid, James Russo, Al Sapienza, Sean Young, Lillo Brancato, Federico Castelluchio, Vincent Young, Audrey Landers, Marc John Jefferies, Erin O'Brien, Constantine Maroulis, Chloe Lang, Joseph Russo, Freedom Williams and Brenda K Starr.



Random Media said, "We are delighted to be working with Steve [Stanulis] and his team again. The 5th Borough is a terrific crime thriller and we are confident audiences will love this film."

Stanulis said, "I'm super excited about partnering up with Random Media. 5th Borough is a real New York indie film with an amazing and authentic cast."





