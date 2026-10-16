RUPAUl'S DRAG RACE Philippines, UK, España Return on WOW Presents Plus

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New episodes of several international editions of RuPaul's Drag Race are streaming on WOW Presents Plus, including Drag Race Philippines, RuPaul's Drag Race UK, and Drag Race España.

Drag Race Philippines

The queens turn up the drama, glamour, and artistry as they command the stage in 'The Gayest Shokla: The Rusical!' New episodes air Fridays.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK

The queens spoof a classic UK paranormal show in Ghost Hunties. Slow Horses star Kadiff Kirwan guest judges alongside Michelle Visage and Graham Norton. New episodes air Thursdays.

Drag Race España

The mythical tv show: 'On-duty Parapharmacy' is back with a fabulous drag makeover. On the runway, the queens bring their own interpretations of 'The Garden of Earthly Delights.' New episodes air Sundays.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 10 Hrs 15 Min 00 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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