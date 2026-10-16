RUPAUl'S DRAG RACE Philippines, UK, España Return on WOW Presents Plus
The international drag competition series return with new episodes across multiple international versions.
New episodes of several international editions of RuPaul's Drag Race are streaming on WOW Presents Plus, including Drag Race Philippines, RuPaul's Drag Race UK, and Drag Race España.
Drag Race Philippines
The queens turn up the drama, glamour, and artistry as they command the stage in 'The Gayest Shokla: The Rusical!' New episodes air Fridays.
RuPaul's Drag Race UK
The queens spoof a classic UK paranormal show in Ghost Hunties. Slow Horses star Kadiff Kirwan guest judges alongside Michelle Visage and Graham Norton. New episodes air Thursdays.
Drag Race España
The mythical tv show: 'On-duty Parapharmacy' is back with a fabulous drag makeover. On the runway, the queens bring their own interpretations of 'The Garden of Earthly Delights.' New episodes air Sundays.
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