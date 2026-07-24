Molly Ringwald on ARE YOU NOW, OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN and Joining YELLOWJACKETS

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Molly Ringwald stopped by THE VIEW to cover a range of current projects, including her stage work in the play ARE YOU NOW, OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN, her casting in the final season of YELLOWJACKETS, and her new romantic comedy ONE NIGHT ONLY. The conversation touched on her film legacy as well as the breadth of work she has taken on across stage and screen.

On the film side, Ringwald discussed ONE NIGHT ONLY, a romantic comedy in which she appears alongside LeVar Burton and Callum Turner. The project adds to a career that has long been associated with defining screen comedies, and the THE VIEW appearance gave her space to reflect on that legacy while also pointing to what she is doing now.

Ringwald also addressed her role in the final season of YELLOWJACKETS, the Showtime drama series, marking another television credit in a busy stretch of work. Her stage project, ARE YOU NOW, OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN, rounds out a period in which she is working simultaneously across film, television, and theatre.

The full conversation, which aired on THE VIEW, covered the intersection of Ringwald's past and present work, with the actress speaking to how each of the three projects, ONE NIGHT ONLY, YELLOWJACKETS, and ARE YOU NOW, OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN, fits into where her career stands now.

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