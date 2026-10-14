RJ Mitte, BREAKING BAD Star, Dead at 34
Mitte was a passionate advocate for disability awareness and served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children's.
RJ Mitte, who played Walter 'Flynn' White Jr. on AMC's 'Breaking Bad,' died on October 12th, 2026, at the age of 34.
Mitte's family issued a statement on the loss: 'It is with profound sadness we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte. RJ Mitte was best known for his role as Walter 'Flynn' White Jr. on AMC's critically acclaimed, award-winning series Breaking Bad. Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion.'
'Beyond entertaining friends and family around the world, he served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children's. He also served as president of The Mitte Foundation, supporting philanthropic efforts and community initiatives, while using his platform to challenge stereotypes and promote greater representation for people with disabilities. At this time, we ask people to respect the privacy of RJ Mitte's family and close ones,' the statement concluded.
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