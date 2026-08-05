LMGI Awards to Welcome Fritz Coleman as Host for 13th Edition

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The Location Managers Guild International has announced that broadcaster and comedian Fritz Coleman will host the 13th Annual LMGI Awards on August 22, 2026, at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage. The ceremony will honor filmmaker Vince Gilligan, the Association of Film Commissioners International, the Environmental Media Association, and location manager Mike Fantasia.

Known for decades as an award-winning KNBC-TV weathercaster and for his sharp wit, Coleman brings deep local recognition, warmth, and stage experience to the ceremony. His career has long centered on reading the environment—an instinct that echoes the work of location professionals who assess landscapes, logistics, climate, and community to help bring stories to life. Coleman is also a live performer and Honorary Mayor of Toluca Lake whose comedy shows for 'boomers' take on technology, retirement, and aging with sharp humor.

'We're honored to welcome Fritz Coleman as host of the 13th Annual LMGI Awards,' said LMGI Awards Chair Nancy Haecker. 'A beloved Southern California broadcaster, comedian, and performer, Fritz has long felt like family to so many of us. His authenticity, impeccable timing, and effortless showmanship make him the perfect host for our celebration. His ability to entertain with humor and heart will create a memorable evening as we honor this year's outstanding nominees and recipients and celebrate the artistry, creativity, and collaboration that bring stories to life through the art of location management.'

As previously announced, Emmy-winning filmmaker Vince Gilligan, best known for the landmark television hits Pluribus, Breaking Bad, and Better Call Saul, will be honored with the Eva Monley Award. The Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI), celebrating 50 years of global production leadership, will receive the LMGI Trailblazer Award. The Environmental Media Association (EMA) will receive the prestigious LMGI Humanitarian Award for advancing sustainable production across film and television. Location Manager Mike Fantasia, best known for his work on Top Gun: Maverick, Killers of the Flower Moon, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, will be honored with the LMGI Lifetime Achievement Award.

This year's ceremony will honor outstanding work by location managers across contemporary film, period film, contemporary television, period television, television anthology, movie or limited series, commercials, and film commissions. Location Manager Nancy Haecker chairs the 2026 LMGI Awards Committee. This year's awards are produced by Erick Weiss, Honeysweet Creative, and IngleDodd Media, and written by Shelly Goldstein.

About the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI)

The Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) is a global organization of career location professionals in motion picture, television, commercial, and print production. LMGI is dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards and fostering strong relationships among production, government agencies, businesses, and communities. Through a range of innovative programs, LMGI promotes awareness of the essential creative role location professionals play in the entertainment industry. Founded in 2003 as the LMGA, the organization rebranded in 2016 to reflect its growing international membership. LMGI is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit corporation. It is not a labor union and does not represent location managers or scouts in wage or working-condition negotiations.

For more information about #LMGI and the #LMGIawards, visit www.LocationManagers.org.

Gilligan, known for BREAKING BAD, BETTER CALL SAUL, and PLURIBUS, will receive the Eva Monley Award, while Fantasia, whose credits include TOP GUN: MAVERICK, KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON, SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING, and INDIANA JONES AND THE KINGDOM OF THE CRYSTAL SKULL, will receive the LMGI Lifetime Achievement Award. AFCI will receive the LMGI Trailblazer Award marking 50 years of the organization, and EMA will receive the LMGI Humanitarian Award. Nancy Haecker chairs the 2026 LMGI Awards Committee, with the ceremony produced by Erick Weiss, Honeysweet Creative, and IngleDodd Media, and written by Shelly Goldstein.

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