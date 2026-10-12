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RIVER Trailer Released for Slasher Film Debut

The film stars Jane Levy, Jessica Rothe and Max Mattern as siblings confronted by a masked killer on a remote RIVER.

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A new trailer has been released for RIVER, a slasher film marking the feature debut of writer-director Joshua Giuliano.

The sun is down. The boat is dead. There's no cell service. And there's someone standing, staring, from the shore. From the producers of Backrooms and Obsession comes a vivid, visceral new vision in the slasher genre, marking an electrifying feature-film debut by writer-director Joshua Giuliano.

River stars Jane Levy (Don't Breathe, Evil Dead), Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day films, Pulse) and Max Mattern (Cape Fear, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy) as estranged siblings who reunite in their rural hometown after the death of their father. As they set out to scatter his ashes at his favorite spot on a remote river, the trip devolves into a fight for survival as they are mercilessly hunted by a disturbing masked figure played by Dane DiLiegro (Prey, Only Murders in the Building).

Acquired by Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Atomic Monster following a rapturous screening at Midnight Madness at the Toronto International Film Festival, River is produced by Steven Schneider (executive producer Insidious franchise, Split) via his company Spooky Pictures, and Nick Antosca (creator Cape Fear series, Verity) and Alex Hedlund (executive producer Cape Fear series, Verity) via their company Eat The Cat.

The film's executive producers are Jeffrey Tinnell, Robert Tinnell, Matt Brodlie, Jonathan Kier, Ben Ross and Jason Blum. Universal Pictures, Blumhouse Atomic Monster and Independent Film Company present a Shudder Original Production, in association with Upgrade.

RIVER is only in theaters January 15.

Film Details

Genre: Slasher

Cast: Jane Levy, Jessica Rothe, Max Mattern, Dane DiLiegro

Written and Directed by: Joshua Giuliano

Producers: Steven Schneider, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund

Executive Producers: Jeffrey Tinnell, Robert Tinnell, Matt Brodlie, Jonathan Kier, Ben Ross, Jason Blum

More information is available at the official website.

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