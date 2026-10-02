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BEWARE BOIÚNA Horror Film Now in Theaters

Directed by Mike P. Nelson and starring Kiana Madeira, Jessica Rothe, and Logan Marshall-Green.

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BEWARE BOIÚNA Horror Film Now in Theaters

BEWARE BOIÚNA is now playing in theaters.

The film follows a medical mission deep in the Amazon that spirals into a fight for survival when Boiúna, a colossal ancient predator, awakens to reclaim her domain. In the jungle where nature holds absolute power, she decides who lives and who dies.

Lionsgate presents, a Constantin Film/JB Pictures production, in association with North.Five.Six.

Tickets are available at bewareboiuna.movie.

Film Details

Genre: Suspense, Horror

Rating: R for bloody violent content, some grisly images, and language

Runtime: 104 minutes

U.S. Release Date: October 2, 2026

Directed by: Mike P. Nelson

Screenplay by: Alan McElroy

Story by: Tony Giglio and Alan McElroy

Produced by: Jeremy Bolt, Robert Kulzer

Cast: Kiana Madeira, Jessica Rothe, and Logan Marshall-Green

Click Here to Get Tickets
Recent Articles
BEWARE BOIÚNA to Open in Theaters
BEWARE BOIÚNA to Open in Theaters
9/25/2026
Photos: BEWARE BOIÚNA Premieres at Fantastic Fest with Director and Cast
Photos: BEWARE BOIÚNA Premieres at Fantastic Fest with Director and Cast
9/18/2026
BEWARE BOIÚNA Releases New Poster and Trailer Ahead of Theatrical Debut
BEWARE BOIÚNA Releases New Poster and Trailer Ahead of Theatrical Debut
8/13/2026


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