BEWARE BOIÚNA to Open in Theaters
Director Mike P. Nelson's film stars Kiana Madeira and Jessica Rothe in a jungle survival story.
BEWARE BOIÚNA, directed by Mike P. Nelson, is set to open in theaters on October 2, 2026. The film stars Kiana Madeira, Jessica Rothe, and Logan Marshall-Green.
Deep in the Amazon, a medical mission spirals into a fight for survival when Boiúna, a colossal ancient predator, awakens to reclaim her domain. In the jungle where nature holds absolute power, she decides who lives and who dies.
Lionsgate presents, a Constantin Film/JB Pictures production, in association with North.Five.Six.
Film Details
Genre: Suspense, Horror
Rating: R for bloody violent content, some grisly images, and language
Runtime: 104 minutes
U.S. Release Date: October 2, 2026
Directed by: Mike P. Nelson
Screenplay by: Alan McElroy
Story by: Tony Giglio and Alan McElroy
Produced by: Jeremy Bolt, Robert Kulzer
Cast: Kiana Madeira, Jessica Rothe, and Logan Marshall-Green
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