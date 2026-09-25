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BEWARE BOIÚNA to Open in Theaters

Director Mike P. Nelson's film stars Kiana Madeira and Jessica Rothe in a jungle survival story.

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BEWARE BOIÚNA to Open in Theaters

BEWARE BOIÚNA, directed by Mike P. Nelson, is set to open in theaters on October 2, 2026. The film stars Kiana Madeira, Jessica Rothe, and Logan Marshall-Green.

Deep in the Amazon, a medical mission spirals into a fight for survival when Boiúna, a colossal ancient predator, awakens to reclaim her domain. In the jungle where nature holds absolute power, she decides who lives and who dies.

Lionsgate presents, a Constantin Film/JB Pictures production, in association with North.Five.Six.

Film Details

Genre: Suspense, Horror

Rating: R for bloody violent content, some grisly images, and language

Runtime: 104 minutes

U.S. Release Date: October 2, 2026

Directed by: Mike P. Nelson

Screenplay by: Alan McElroy

Story by: Tony Giglio and Alan McElroy

Produced by: Jeremy Bolt, Robert Kulzer

Cast: Kiana Madeira, Jessica Rothe, and Logan Marshall-Green

Recent Articles
Photos: BEWARE BOIÚNA Premieres at Fantastic Fest with Director and Cast
Photos: BEWARE BOIÚNA Premieres at Fantastic Fest with Director and Cast
9/18/2026
BEWARE BOIÚNA Releases New Poster and Trailer Ahead of Theatrical Debut
BEWARE BOIÚNA Releases New Poster and Trailer Ahead of Theatrical Debut
8/13/2026
Photos: BEWARE BOIÚNA First Look Images Released Ahead of Theatrical Release
Photos: BEWARE BOIÚNA First Look Images Released Ahead of Theatrical Release
8/4/2026


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