R.E.M.'s RECKONING to Join Definitive Sound Series as One-Step Vinyl

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Interscope-Capitol Records' Definitive Sound Series (DSS) has announced R.E.M.'s Reckoning as the newest release in its premium audiophile vinyl series. Available September 18, the limited-edition all-analog 180g One Step pressing continues the series' exploration of R.E.M.'s formative catalog following the sold-out DSS edition of Chronic Town/Murmur. The album is now available for pre-order.

Mastered directly from the original analog master tapes, Reckoning reunites original producers Don Dixon and Mitch Easter with mastering engineer Chris Bellman, who cut an entirely new set of lacquers at Bernie Grundman Mastering. Their involvement helped ensure that every decision remained faithful to the warmth, dynamics, balance, and distinctive character of the original 1984 recording.

The album was pressed on Neotech VR900-D2 180g high-definition vinyl at Record Technology, Inc., using the state-of-the-art One Step process by Dorin Sauerbier. By eliminating multiple plating stages, the process preserves exceptional detail, clarity, and depth while bringing listeners closer to the energy and nuance of the original performance.

One of the most revealing moments in the creation of the new edition came when Don Dixon heard the finished test pressings and remarked that he was 'hearing details within the recording that had escaped him on previous vinyl editions.' Whether uncovered through Bellman's new mastering, the precision of the One Step manufacturing process, or the exceptionally quiet VR900-D2 vinyl formulation, the result invites listeners deeper into the recording while remaining faithful to the spirit of the original album.

Limited to 5,000 numbered copies, the Definitive Sound Series edition features the original album artwork in a premium heavyweight tip-on single-pocket gatefold jacket and is housed in a custom-designed slipcase. Each copy includes a certificate of authenticity detailing the mastering, plating, and pressing chain.

Originally released in April 1984 on I.R.S. Records, their beloved second album Reckoning arrived less than a year after R.E.M.'s acclaimed full-length debut, Murmur. Produced once again by Dixon and Easter, Reckoning balances urgency with subtlety, combining Buck's ringing guitars, Mills' melodic bass lines, Berry's dynamic percussion, and Stipe's deeply expressive vocals. Songs including 'So. Central Rain (I'm Sorry),' 'Pretty Persuasion,' 'Time After Time (Annelise),' and '(Don't Go Back To) Rockville' helped establish the band's expanding musical identity and remain central to its early catalog.

Upon its release, Reckoning drew widespread critical acclaim, with reviews praising the band's growing confidence and the album's clearer, more immediate sound. Rolling Stone awarded it four stars, noting that 'the overall sound is crisper' and concluding that R.E.M.'s music could engage listeners 'on both an emotional and intellectual level.' The Washington Post declared that its songs top 'even Murmur's outstanding songwriting,' while NME called Reckoning 'another classic' and hailed the band as 'one of the most beautifully exciting groups on the planet.'

Reckoning Track Listing

Side L

1. Harborcoat

2. 7 Chinese Bros.

3. So. Central Rain

4. Pretty Persuasion

5. Time After Time (Annelise)

Side R

1. Second Guessing

2. Letter Never Sent

3. Camera

4. (Don't Go Back To) Rockville

5. Little America

The Definitive Sound Series was created to present exceptional recordings with the highest standards of vinyl craftsmanship, setting the benchmark for modern audiophile vinyl. Sourced from the best available masters and manufactured using the meticulous One Step process, each release preserves extraordinary details while delivering unmatched fidelity and craftmanship.

The Definitive Sound Series has earned acclaim from leading audiophile outlets. The Tracking Angle praised the series for 'putting you in the room with the music,' while Analog Planet highlighted its 'remarkable depth and dimensionality.' Audiophile Audition called the releases 'demonstration-quality pressings,' and The Sharp Notes hailed the series' meticulous attention to detail from source to presentation.

Previous Definitive Sounds Series (DSS) titles include Beck's Ride Lonesome, Hole's Live Though This, A Perfect Circle's Thirteenth Step, Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On, The Beach Boys' Pet Sounds, Beck's Morning Phase, Lionel Richie's Can't Slow Down, Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song, Dr. Dre's The Chronic, A Perfect Circle's Mer de Noms, R.E.M's Chronic Town / Murmur (sold-out), and blink-182's Enema of the State.

All DSS releases are initially exclusive to shop.capitolmusic.com and Interscope.com.

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