BADFISH to Release WATCH YOUR MOUTH, Brian Lisik Album Out October 30

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Rhode Island band Badfish will release Watch Your Mouth on October 30 via Ineffable Records. The album marks the band's first full-length collection of original music after 25 years of performing as a tribute act channeling Sublime.

Watch Your Mouth is the culmination of a singles run that has pulled in millions of streams, in particular 'F You Pay Me' (with Grieves) and 'High with You' (with Little Stranger), both of which have slid seamlessly into the band's live set alongside Sublime staples.

More information is available at www.badfish.com, and tour dates can be found at www.badfish.com/tour.

Also among the upcoming releases highlighted is Brian Lisik, whose album ...presents The Slovak Club is set for release on October 30. In spite of the album's somewhat haphazard beginnings, the songs have surprising synergy and are trademark Lisik in their tight, succinct arrangements and unnervingly direct lyrical content. Lisik once again called upon producer Don Dixon (R.E.M., The Smithereens, Gin Blossoms, Counting Crows, Marshall Crenshaw and Lisik's Gudbye Stoopid Whirled and Hotsy Totsy! albums) to mix the collection.

More information is available at www.brianlisik.com, and tour dates can be found at www.brianlisik.com/shows.

Previously Announced Upcoming Releases

Recent Releases

Josh Joplin Group has released Useful Music (The Silver Anniversary Sessions). More information is available at www.joshjoplingroup.com, and tour dates can be found at www.joshjoplingroup.com/shows.

The Wildwoods have released the single 'Grenadine Red.' More information is available at www.thewildwoodsband.com, and tour dates can be found at www.thewildwoodsband.com/shows.

On Tour

Chris Knight — www.chrisknight.net/tour

Pure Prairie League — www.pureprairieleague.com/tour-dates

Red Wanting Blue — www.redwantingblue.com/tour

Cowboy Mouth — www.cowboymouth.com/tour-dates.html

Cowboy Junkies — www.cowboyjunkies.com/tour

David Wilcox — www.davidwilcox.com/shows

Church of Cash — www.churchofcashmusic.com/shows

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