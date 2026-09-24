REEL ROCK 20 to Make Boulder Theater Debut with Climbing Film Festival

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REEL ROCK 20 will make its Boulder Theater debut on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, with two screenings added due to demand. Due to overwhelming demand, Reel Rock is taking over the Boulder Theater for a second night on October 27th. Reel Rock goes big in its 20th year: celebrating two decades since its founding, the world's greatest climbing film festival returns to theaters this fall with a lineup of four world premiere films.

The lineup features Olympic champion Janja Garnbret setting her sights on the legendary climb Bibliographie; Michaela Kiersch going on a global sending spree, becoming the first woman ever to climb both V15 boulders and 5.15 routes; Ben Mayforth redefining adaptive climbing in his intense pursuit of 5.13; and Colin Haley attempting a historic solo winter ascent of Cerro Torre. There will also be a special appearance by Janja Garnbret.

The North Face presents the Reel Rock 20 Film Tour, with special thanks to supporting sponsors Yeti and Petzl.

Event Details

Boulder Theater

Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Early Show Doors: 5:00 pm | Early Show: 6:00 pm

Late Show Doors: 8:15 pm | Late Show: 9:00 pm

General Admission Tickets, All Ages (under 16 with an adult)

Tickets on sale now: Early Show | Late Show

Tickets are also available at the Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at (303)-786-7030 or online at bouldertheater.com.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 10 Hrs 51 Min 00 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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