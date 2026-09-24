REEL ROCK 20 to Make Boulder Theater Debut with Climbing Film Festival
The festival features Olympic climber Janja Garnbret, adaptive climber Ben Mayforth, and historic solo ascent attempts.
REEL ROCK 20 will make its Boulder Theater debut on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, with two screenings added due to demand. Due to overwhelming demand, Reel Rock is taking over the Boulder Theater for a second night on October 27th. Reel Rock goes big in its 20th year: celebrating two decades since its founding, the world's greatest climbing film festival returns to theaters this fall with a lineup of four world premiere films.
The lineup features Olympic champion Janja Garnbret setting her sights on the legendary climb Bibliographie; Michaela Kiersch going on a global sending spree, becoming the first woman ever to climb both V15 boulders and 5.15 routes; Ben Mayforth redefining adaptive climbing in his intense pursuit of 5.13; and Colin Haley attempting a historic solo winter ascent of Cerro Torre. There will also be a special appearance by Janja Garnbret.
The North Face presents the Reel Rock 20 Film Tour, with special thanks to supporting sponsors Yeti and Petzl.
Event Details
Boulder Theater
Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Early Show Doors: 5:00 pm | Early Show: 6:00 pm
Late Show Doors: 8:15 pm | Late Show: 9:00 pm
General Admission Tickets, All Ages (under 16 with an adult)
Tickets on sale now: Early Show | Late Show
Tickets are also available at the Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at (303)-786-7030 or online at bouldertheater.com.
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...