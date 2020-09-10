REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Returns with Limited Audience and Round Table Discussions

Real Time host Bill Maher will return in-studio this week.

Real Time host Bill Maher will return in-studio this week. Maher will also welcome back a limited audience, making him the first major talk show host to do so.

The 25-person studio audience will enjoy a break from the show's normal format as he debuts a roundtable discussion, deviating from the standard panel segment.

Health and safety guidelines will be in effect for the safety of crew, audience members and guests.

Real Time is available on HBO NOW, HBO Max, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."



Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.

