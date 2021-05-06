REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Returns May 7th

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 19th season FRIDAY, MAY 7 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT), with a replay at 11:30 p.m. ET. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests.

The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

This week features a one-on-one, in-studio interview with Columbia University professor of linguistics, contributing editor at The Atlantic and author of "Nine Nasty Words, English in the Gutter - Then, Now, and Forever," John McWhorter. This week's in-studio panel discussion will include filmmaker and activist Rob Reiner and Democratic Congresswoman representing Michigan's 8th district, Elissa Slotkin.

Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.