Max Brooks And Sarah Longwell Extend Talk Past REAL TIME Broadcast On HBO

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Max Brooks and Sarah Longwell stayed behind after the main REAL TIME broadcast wrapped to continue talking with Bill Maher, with the extended exchange posted to HBO's YouTube channel as a new Overtime with Bill Maher segment. The two guests had appeared earlier in the episode before carrying the discussion into the Overtime format, which allows them to pick up threads that surfaced during the broadcast itself.

The Overtime segment gives Brooks and Longwell additional space to expand on points raised during their time on the main show, outside the constraints of the program's usual hour-long HBO slot.

The format has become a regular feature following REAL TIME episodes, with guests from that week's panel returning to keep talking once the cameras on the primary broadcast stop rolling.

A similar Overtime segment recently featured Byron Donalds, Molly Jong-Fast and Michael S. Roth continuing their REAL TIME conversation with Maher after the broadcast ended.

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