REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Continues Its 18th Season January 31

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 18th season FRIDAY, JAN. 31 (10:00-11:00 p.m. live ET/tape-delayed PT), with a replay at 12:30 a.m., exclusively on HBO. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests. 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is the top-of-show interview guest. Professor and author Michael Eric Dyson is the mid-show interview guest. The roundtable guests are former Democratic mayor of New Orleans and Lt. Governor of Louisiana Mitch Landrieu, former U.S. Navy pilot and current New Jersey congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, and Republican strategist and New York Times bestselling author Rick Wilson.

The show is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.





