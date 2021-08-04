REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Announces August 6 Lineup

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 19th season FRIDAY, AUGUST 6 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests.



This week features a one-on-one, satellite interview with DONNA DE VARONA, two-time Olympic gold medalist in swimming and founding member of Women's Sports Policy Working Group. This week's in-studio panel discussion will include BEN SHAPIRO, host of the daily podcast The Ben Shapiro Show and best-selling author of The Authoritarian Moment: How the Left Weaponized America's Institutions Against Dissent; and TAVIS SMILEY, owner and daily host of KBLA Talk 1580 Radio in Los Angeles.



Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."



Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.



The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.