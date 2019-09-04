RATINGS: YELLOWSTONE Finishes Season as #1 Summer Series on Cable

Paramount Network's hit drama Yellowstone finished its record-breaking second season with a number of #1 ranks: the top summer series across all of cable TV among total viewers (5.1 million average); as well as the #1 scripted series in the key P18-49 (1.93 rating) and P25-54 (2.71 rating) demos among cable and broadcast; and cable's #1 summer series among total viewers.

The season finale on August 28 averaged 5.7 million total viewers in Live +3 viewing (up +14% vs. season two average), MAKING IT the #1 cable telecast for the night. This was Yellowstone's strongest episode in series history among total viewers, P18-34 (1.37) and W18-49 (2.26 rating).

Yellowstone finished season two up double digits in all demos compared to season one: (all data Live+3)

· P18-49: 1.93 average season two rating, up +55% from season one

· M18-49: 1.96 average season two rating, up +49% from season one

· W18-49: 1.89 average season two rating, up +61% from season one

· P25-54: 2.71 average season two rating, up +49% from season one

· M25-54: 2.78 average season two rating, up +42% from season one

· W25-54: 2.65 average season two rating, up +57% from season one

· 5.1 million average Total Viewers, up +14% from season one

In addition to the series record-breaking performance across linear, Yellowstone also set a new series benchmark on digital with over 66 million views across platforms, up +145% vs. season one.

Paramount Network recently ordered a 10-episode third season of Yellowstone. The series stars world-renowned actor and Oscar(R)-winner Kevin Costner as John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Yellowstone is co-created by critically-acclaimed, Oscar(R)-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. The impressive cast list for Yellowstone also includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston and Gil Birmingham. Neal McDonough joined the cast for season two.

Yellowstone headlines Paramount Network's scripted roster, which also includes the following upcoming projects: Coyote, from Michelle MacLaren and starring Michael Chiklis; Paradise Lost (working title), from Rodes Fishburne, Arika Lisanne Mittman and John Lee Hancock; 68 Whiskey, from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer's Imagine Entertainment; Sexy Beast, a series adaptation of the critically-acclaimed and award-winning feature film; as well as the new Darren Star series, Emily in Paris starring Lily Collins.

Yellowstone is co-produced by 101 Studios. Executive producers for Yellowstone are John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser and Bob Yari.





