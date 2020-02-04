RATINGS: TODAY is #1 in Key Demo
TODAY was the number-one morning show last week topping "Good Morning America" in the key demo A25-54. The win marks 212 out of 214 weeks in first place. TODAY also grew in the demo week over week. Season to date, TODAY ranks first among A25-54 and A18-49 viewers.
TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:
|Program
|P25-54
|P25-54
|P18-49
|P18-49
|P2+
|Rtg
|Imps
|Rtg
|Imps
|Imps
|TODAY
|1.02
|1,243
|0.71
|921
|3,679
|CBS THIS MORNING
|0.61
|746
|0.41
|528
|2,963
|GOOD MORNING AMERICA
|0.97
|1,176
|0.62
|803
|3,842
TODAY averaged 1.243 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +67,000 (+6%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +497,000 (+67%)
- Week-over-week, TODAY was up +2% (+22,000) among A25-54 viewers.
TODAY averaged 921,000 A18-49 viewers, +118,000 (+15%) more than GMA and +393,000 (+74%) higher than CBS
- Week-over-week, TODAY added +30,000 A18-49 viewers to its average and posted a +4% increase in its advantage over CBS.
TODAY averaged 3.679 million total viewers, outperforming CBS by +716,000 (+24%)
SEASON-TO-DATE (9/23/2019-2/2/2020)
- TODAY ranks #1 among both A25-54 and A18-49 viewers
- In A18-49, TODAY's lead over GMA is 28% higher than the same point last season (+105,000 vs. +82,000 last season)