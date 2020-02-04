RATINGS: TODAY is #1 in Key Demo

TODAY was the number-one morning show last week topping "Good Morning America" in the key demo A25-54. The win marks 212 out of 214 weeks in first place. TODAY also grew in the demo week over week. Season to date, TODAY ranks first among A25-54 and A18-49 viewers.

TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Program P25-54 P25-54 P18-49 P18-49 P2+ Rtg Imps Rtg Imps Imps TODAY 1.02 1,243 0.71 921 3,679 CBS THIS MORNING 0.61 746 0.41 528 2,963 GOOD MORNING AMERICA 0.97 1,176 0.62 803 3,842

TODAY averaged 1.243 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +67,000 (+6%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +497,000 (+67%)

Week-over-week, TODAY was up +2% (+22,000) among A25-54 viewers.

TODAY averaged 921,000 A18-49 viewers, +118,000 (+15%) more than GMA and +393,000 (+74%) higher than CBS

Week-over-week, TODAY added +30,000 A18-49 viewers to its average and posted a +4% increase in its advantage over CBS.

TODAY averaged 3.679 million total viewers, outperforming CBS by +716,000 (+24%)

SEASON-TO-DATE (9/23/2019-2/2/2020)

TODAY ranks #1 among both A25-54 and A18-49 viewers

In A18-49, TODAY's lead over GMA is 28% higher than the same point last season (+105,000 vs. +82,000 last season)





