RATINGS: TODAY Is Number One For 44 Straight Months In Key Demo

NBC News' TODAY was the number-one morning show for the month of April, topping ABC's "Good Morning America" in the key A25-54 demo. TODAY has now won the key demo for 44 straight months (174 consecutive weeks), its best streak in over six years. TODAY came within just 9,000 viewers of GMA for the month, it's closest April margin in seven years. Additionally, TODAY widened its demo lead versus GMA month over month and versus last year.

Last week, TODAY was number one in the key A25-54 demo and won in total viewers Wednesday and Thursday. TODAY also narrowed the total viewer gap with GMA by 52% versus last year.

TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:

APRIL 2019

TODAY won its 44th consecutive month among A25-54 viewers (45 of the last 46 months)

TODAY averaged 1.312 million A25-54 viewers, +160,000 (+14%) higher than GMA and +499,000 (+61%) more than CBS

TODAY increased its demo advantage over GMA compared to both prior month (up 7%) and prior year (up 65%)

TODAY has won 49 consecutive months among A18-49 viewers

TODAY averaged 1.163 million A18-49 viewers, outperforming GMA by +174,000 (+18%) and CBS by +427,000 (+58%)

TODAY's A18-49 lead over GMA improved by 26% vs. prior month and 67% vs. prior year

TODAY averaged 3.973 million total viewers, leading CBS by +853,000 (+27%)

This was TODAY's closest April margin vs. GMA in seven years and widest lead over CBS in three years

Month-over-month, TODAY was the only broadcast to increase its total viewership (+6,000)

Vs. prior year, TODAY reduced GMA's lead by 95% and increased its lead over CBS by 29%

WEEK OF APRIL 22-28, 2019

Program P25-54

Rtg P25-54

Imps P18-49

Rtg P18-49

Imps P2+

Imps TODAY 1.06 1,275 0.71 910 3,939 CBS THIS MORNING 0.67 807 0.43 550 3,114 GOOD MORNING AMERICA 0.96 1,154 0.62 798 4,027

TODAY averaged 1.275 million A25-54 viewers, outperforming GMA by +121,000 (+10%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +468,000 (+58%)

TODAY has now ranked #1 among A25-54 viewers for 174 consecutive weeks (best streak in over six years) and 190 of the last 191 weeks

TODAY averaged 910,000 A18-49 viewers, +112,000 (+14%) ahead of GMA and +360,000 (+66%) higher than CBS

TODAY averaged 3.939 million total viewers, leading CBS by +825,000 (+27%)

TODAY won two mornings among total viewers (Wednesday and Thursday)

Vs. prior year, TODAY closed the total viewer gap with GMA by 52% and grew its lead over CBS by 27%.

SEASON-TO-DATE (9/24/2018-4/21/2019)

TODAY ranks #1 among A25-54 and A18-49

TODAY is posting its biggest season-to-date total viewer lead over CBS in three years

o TODAY's total viewer advantage over CBS is up 22% vs. the same period last season (+905,000 vs. +744,000 last season)





