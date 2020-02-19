RATINGS: TODAY Is #1 In Key Demo
TODAY was the number-one morning show last week topping "Good Morning America" in the key demo A25-54. The win marks 214 out of 216 weeks in first place. TODAY also won in total viewers Thursday. Season to date, TODAY ranks first among A25-54 and A18-49 viewers.
TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:
|Program
|P25-54
|P25-54
|P18-49
|P18-49
|P2+
|Rtg
|Imps
|Rtg
|Imps
|Imps
|TODAY
|0.99
|1,209
|0.67
|875
|3,698
|CBS THIS MORNING
|0.60
|729
|0.40
|519
|2,985
|GOOD MORNING AMERICA
|0.93
|1,132
|0.59
|770
|3,837
TODAY averaged 1.209 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +77,000 (+7%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +480,000 (+66%)
TODAY averaged 875,000 A18-49 viewers, +105,000 (+14%) more than GMA and +356,000 (+69%) higher than CBS
TODAY averaged 3.698 million total viewers, outperforming CBS by +713,000 (+24%), TODAY also topped GMA Thursday in total viewers
SEASON-TO-DATE (9/23/2019-2/16/2020)
TODAY ranks #1 among both A25-54 and A18-49 viewers
In A18-49, TODAY's lead over GMA is 20% higher than the same point last season (+106,000 vs. +88,000 last season)