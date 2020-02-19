RATINGS: TODAY Is #1 In Key Demo

TODAY was the number-one morning show last week topping "Good Morning America" in the key demo A25-54. The win marks 214 out of 216 weeks in first place. TODAY also won in total viewers Thursday. Season to date, TODAY ranks first among A25-54 and A18-49 viewers.

TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Program P25-54 P25-54 P18-49 P18-49 P2+ Rtg Imps Rtg Imps Imps TODAY 0.99 1,209 0.67 875 3,698 CBS THIS MORNING 0.60 729 0.40 519 2,985 GOOD MORNING AMERICA 0.93 1,132 0.59 770 3,837

TODAY averaged 1.209 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +77,000 (+7%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +480,000 (+66%)

TODAY averaged 875,000 A18-49 viewers, +105,000 (+14%) more than GMA and +356,000 (+69%) higher than CBS

TODAY averaged 3.698 million total viewers, outperforming CBS by +713,000 (+24%), TODAY also topped GMA Thursday in total viewers

SEASON-TO-DATE (9/23/2019-2/16/2020)

TODAY ranks #1 among both A25-54 and A18-49 viewers

In A18-49, TODAY's lead over GMA is 20% higher than the same point last season (+106,000 vs. +88,000 last season)





Related Articles View More TV Stories