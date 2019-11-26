RATINGS: TODAY Is #1 For 51 Straight Months In Key Demo

NBC News' TODAY was the number-one morning show for the month of November, topping ABC's "Good Morning America" in the key A25-54 demo. TODAY has now won the key demo for 51 straight months (202 out of 204 weeks). TODAY posted its best A25-54 advantage over GMA in five months, since June 2019. Additionally, TODAY added a whopping 246k in total viewers versus last month.

TODAY also won in total viewers last Monday and narrowed the gap with GMA by 27% for the week. TODAY was retitled Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday due to live coverage of the House Impeachment Hearings.

TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:

NOVEMBER 2019

TODAY ranked #1 in A25-54 for the 51st consecutive month

TODAY averaged 1.275 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +89,000 (+8%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +498,000 (+64%)

This was TODAY's best demo advantages over GMA in five months (since June 2019) and CBS in six months (since May 2019)

Month-over-month, TODAY added the most A25-54 viewers (+80,000) and increased its leads over GMA by 6% and CBS by 12%

TODAY won its 56th consecutive month among A18-49 viewers

TODAY averaged 917,000 A18-49 viewers, +114,000 (+14%) higher than GMA and +391,000 (+74%) more than CBS

TODAY's A18-49 advantages over GMA and CBS hit six-month highs (best since May 2019)

Versus prior month, TODAY was up the most in A18-49 viewers (+42,000) while widening its lead over GMA by 19% and CBS by 7%

Compared to prior year, TODAY's A18-49 lead over GMA improved by 16%.

TODAY averaged 3.913 million, leading CBS by +938,000 (+32%)

Month-over-month, TODAY's total viewership rose by +246,000 (+7%)

TODAY's total viewer lead over CBS improved by 9% vs. October, reaching an 11-month high (best since December 2018)

WEEK OF NOVEMBER 18-24, 2019

ProgramP25-54P25-54P18-49P18-49P2+

RtgImpsRtgImpsImps

TODAY1.061,2870.749613,915

CBS THIS MORNING0.647800.405162,852

GOOD MORNING AMERICA0.981,1860.628054,017

TODAY averaged 1.287 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +101,000 (+9%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +507,000 (+65%)

This was TODAY's best lead over CBS since the week of 5/13/2019 (27-week high)

TODAY averaged 961,000 A18-49 viewers, +156,000 (+19%) more than GMA and +445,000 (+86%) higher than CBS

TODAY posted its best A18-49 average since the week of 4/15/2019 (31-week high), largest advantage over GMA since the week of 5/13/2019 (27-week high) and best lead over CBS since the week of 2/25/2019 (38-week high)

TODAY's A18-49 advantage increased over GMA by 4% and CBS by 8% compared to the same week last season.

Week-over-week, TODAY was the only morning news program to increase in A18-49 viewers (+24,000, or +3%)

TODAY averaged 3.915 million total viewers, topping CBS by +1.063 million (+37%)

This was TODAY's largest total viewer lead over CBS in 45 weeks (since the week of 1/7/2019)

TODAY's total viewer lead over CBS improved by 14% versus the same week last season.

Compared to prior week, TODAY closed the total viewer gap with GMA by 27% and increased its lead over CBS by 5%.

SEASON-TO-DATE (9/23/2019-11/24/2019)

TODAY ranks #1 among both A25-54 and A18-49 viewers

In A18-49, TODAY's:

Lead vs. GMA is 22% higher than the same point last season (+100,000 vs. +82,000 last season)





