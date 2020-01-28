RATINGS: THIS IS US Is The #1 Drama For The Jan. 20-26 Week In 18-49

NBC has averaged a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.9 million viewers overall for the primetime ratings week of Jan. 20-26, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

"This Is Us" ranked as the week's #1 drama in adult 18-49 rating. Among primetime shows on the Big 4 networks, "Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire" and "America's Got Talent: The Champions" tied for #7 and "Chicago P.D." and "Ellen's Game of Games" tied for #10.

In total viewers, "Med," "Fire," "AGT: Champions" and "P.D." accounted for four of the week's nine most-watched primetime telecasts.

Season to date, NBC is running within 433,000 persons of #1 in total viewers (7.389 million vs. 7.822 million for CBS), the closest NBC has run to first place in total viewers at this point in the season in 20 years, since the 1999-2000 season when NBC ranked within 49,000 viewers of #1 at this point.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 18 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," Jan. 20-26

CBS...1.3

ABC...0.8

NBC...0.7

Fox...0.5

CW...0.2

Total Viewers

CBS...7.2 million

ABC...4.0 million

NBC...3.9 million

Fox...2.4 million

CW...0.7 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox...1.9

NBC...1.6

CBS...1.2

ABC...1.1

CW...0.3

Total Viewers

CBS...7.8 million

NBC...7.4 million

Fox...7.0 million

ABC...5.2 million

CW...1.1 million

NBC highlights for the week of Jan. 20-26:

Monday

"America's Got Talent: The Champions" (1.1 rating in 18-49, 7.0 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) was the #1 telecast of the night in total viewers, topping ABC's "The Bachelor" by +13% head to head from 8-10 p.m. (7.0 million vs. 6.3 million). "AGT: Champions" was up +10% week to week in 18-49 (1.1 vs. 1.0) and +8% in total viewers (7.0 million vs. 6.5 million).

"Manifest" (0.7 in 18-49, 3.6 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m.) maintained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.7) and grew +4% in total viewers (3.6 million vs. 3.5 million), and was up +17% versus NBC's average in the timeslot this season prior to "Manifest's" debut in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.6). Delayed Viewing: The Jan. 6 "Manifest" season debut has already tripled in 18-49 rating with digital and linear delayed viewing to date (from a 0.86 in L+SD to a 2.72, up +216%), while adding +5.9 million viewers (4.7 million to 10.6 million).

Tuesday

NBC won Tuesday among the Big 4 networks in in adults 18-49.

"Ellen's Game of Games" (1.0 rating in 18-49, 4.7 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) tied as the #2 show of the night in adults 18-49, behind only "This Is Us, while maintaining 100% week to week in 18-49 (1.0 vs. 1.0) and growing +11% in total viewers (4.7 million vs. 4.2 million), to deliver a new season high in viewer among the five "Game of Games" originals aired so far this season. In the timeslot, "Games" tied for #1 in adults 18-49 and ranked #1 outright in adults 18-34, women 18-34 and women 18-49.

"This Is Us" (1.4 rating in 18-49, 6.6 million viewers overall from 9-10:01 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and dominated the 9-10 p.m. hour, beating the #2 show in adults 18-49 by a +56% margin (1.4 vs. 0.9 for CBS' "FBI"). "Us" won the timeslot in every other key demographic (including ties in men 18-34 and men 25-54).

Social: "This Is Us" was the second most social primetime drama of the week, with 567,000 Total Interactions, up +45% versus the prior week's episode (391,000) and up +46% versus the season average (390,000). It was "TIU's" second most social episode of the season (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 1/20/20-1/26/20, Primetime, Drama Series). Mandy Moore had the second most engaging post of the week among all primetime dramas, generating 209,000 engagements with an image of Rebecca and Jack with the young big three (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 1/20/20-1/26/20, Primetime, Drama Series).

"New Amsterdam" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 4.7 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m. ET) tied for #1 in the hour in adults 18-49 and ranked #1 outright in women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54. Social: "New Amsterdam's" 76,000 Total Interactions were +27% higher than the season average of 60,000 and +98% higher than the series average of 38,000, to rank as the show's third most social episode this season.

Wednesday

NBC's "Chicago" lineup won Wednesday night in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers, with "Med," "Fire" and "P.D." scoring as the #1-2-3 shows of the night on the Big 4 nets in each of those categories.

"Chicago Med" (1.1 rating in 18-49, 8.4 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) tied as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 with "Chicago Fire" and was the #1 show of the night outright in total viewers. "Med" won the hour among the Big 4 networks in every key ratings measure, including a win by a +50% margin in adults 18-49 (1.1 vs. 0.8 for ABC's hour of comedy).

"Chicago Fire" (1.1 rating in 18-49, 8.2 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) tied as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 with "Chicago Med" and was the #2 show of the night on those nets in total viewers behind only "Med." "Fire" took the 9-10 p.m. hour among the Big 4 in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and every other key ratings measure, with a +57% margin of victory in adults 18-49 (1.1 vs. 0.7 for ABC and CBS). Social: "Chicago Fire's" 88,000 Total Interactions were +12% higher than the previous week's episode (79,000).

"Chicago P.D." (1.0 rating in 18-49, 6.9 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) won the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in 10 of 10 key measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers, beating their combined rating in adults 18-49 (1.0 vs. a combined 0.9). "P.D." was "the #3 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers, behind only "Chicago Med" and "Fire," and has now won the slot or tied for #1 versus regular ABC and CBS competition with its last 72 straight original telecasts in adults 18-49 (L+SD), extending back to October 2016. Social: "Chicago P.D.'s" 108,000 Total Interactions was up +7% over the show's season average of 101,000 and up +63% over the series-average 66,000.

Thursday

"Superstore" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 2.7 million viewers overall from 8-8:30 p.m. ET) matched the show's highest 18-49 rating since Nov. 14 (0.8) and delivered its most-watched episode since Nov. 14 (2.8 million), increasing week to week by +17% in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.6) and +2% in total viewers (2.731 million vs. 2.665 million).

The penultimate episode of "The Good Place" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 2.1 million viewers overall from 8:30-9 p.m. ET) matched NBC's highest 18-49 rating in the timeslot with regular comedy since Dec. 6, 2018 (0.8) and equaled the top "Good Place" rating since Sept. 26, 2019 during Premiere Week (0.7 in the 9 p.m. half-hour). The Jan. 23 episode also generated the show's biggest overall audience since Oct. 31, 2019 (2.123 million at 9 p.m.), with week-to-week growth of +20% in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.5) and +10% in total viewers (2.121 million vs. 1.930 million). Social: "The Good Place" was the #1 most social scripted primetime comedy of the week, with 554,000 Total Interactions, up +167% versus the prior week's episode (130,000) and +99% higher than the show's season average (278,000), to rank as "Good Place's" #2 most social episode this season(Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 1/20/20-1/26/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Comedies). Kristen Bell had the most engaging post of the week among all scripted primetime comedies, generating 129,000 engagements with an image of the cast in a hot air balloon (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 1/20/20-1/26/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Comedies).

"Will & Grace" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.3 million viewers overall from 9-9:30 p.m. ET) increased versus its lead-in in total viewers (+9%), despite competition from a 9 p.m. crossover episode of "Grey's Anatomy." Week to week, "Will & Grace" was up +25% in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.4) and +9% in total viewers (2.3 million vs. 2.1 million), to equal the show's highest 18-49 rating since Oct. 31 (0.6). Social: With 70,000 Total Interactions, "Will & Grace" was up +32% versus the previous last week's episode (53,000).

The season finale of "Perfect Harmony" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 1.4 million viewers overall from 9:30-10 p.m. ET), despite competition from a 9-10 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy" crossover episode, maintained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.3 vs. 0.3) and grew +5% in total viewers (1.415 million vs. 1.351 million). Social: "Perfect Harmony's" 18,000 Total Interactions represented an increase of +43% over the previous week's episode (10,000) and a +28% gain versus the show's season average (14,000).

An encore telecast of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" averaged a 0.4 rating in 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET. Social: "Law & Order: SVU" provided the week's most commented-on Facebook post among all scripted primetime drama series, with a post celebrating Mariska Hargitay's birthday (20,000 comments, Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 1/20/20-1/26/20, ListenFirst Content Comments, Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Drama).

Friday

NBC Sports coverage of the "U.S. FIGURE SKATING Championship" averaged a 0.3 rating in 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers overall from 8-11 p.m. ET.





Related Articles View More TV Stories