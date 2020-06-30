RATINGS: THE WALL Tops Viewers, Demos for NBC on Monday

NBC (3.549 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #1) claimed the top spot on Monday with its mix of "The Titan Games" (3.908 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T1), "The Wall" (3.991 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T1) and a preview of "Cannonball" (2.748 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3).

CBS (3.432 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) was a close second with its repeat lineup of "The Neighborhood" (3.880 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (3.495 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5), "All Rise" (2.932 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9) and "Bull" (3.676 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5).

Next up was FOX (2.363 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) with rebroadcasts of "9-1-1" (2.446 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9) and "9-1-1: Lone Star" (2.280 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5).

Meanwhile, ABC (2.095 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) offered up its latest installment of "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!" (2.095 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5).

And finally, The CW (1.003 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the night with "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (1.065 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11), a repeat "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.964 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.991 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - The Wall

0.00% - The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!

0.00% - Whose Line Is It Anyway?

0.00% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us

-12.50% - The Titan Games

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Whose Line Is It Anyway? (vs. Penn & Teller: Fool Us)

0.00% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us (vs. Whose Line Is It Anyway?/Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Repeat))

0.00% - Cannonball (vs. Dateline NBC)

-12.50% - THE WALL (vs. American Ninja Warrior)

-12.50% - THE TITAN GAMES (vs. American Ninja Warrior)

-66.67% - The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever! (vs. The Bachelorette/Grand Hotel)

