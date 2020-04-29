RATINGS: THE VIEW Sees Gains Year to Year in All Key Target Demos

ABC's "The View" averaged 3.060 million Total Viewers, 445,000 Women 25-54 and 308,000 Women 18-49, during the week of April 20, 2020, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.

For the 5th consecutive week, "The View" saw gains year to year in all key target demos: Total Viewers (+13% - 3.060 million vs. 2.707 million), Women 25-54 (+10% - 445,000 vs. 403,000) and Women 18-49 (+10% - 308,000 vs. 280,000).

"The View" was up over the previous week in Women 18-49 (+1% - 308,000 vs. 306,000).

Season to date, amongst all network and Syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs (19 total), "The View" (2.751 million) ranks No. 3, trailing only "Dr. Phil" (3.372 million) and "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (2.875 million), while leading "Ellen" (2.735 million), based on Most Current Data. In fact, "The View" is leading "Ellen" at this point of the season for the first time in 8 years - since the 2011-2012 season.

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Women 25-54 and Women 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 4/20/20), Previous Week (w/o 4/13/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 4/22/19). Season averages: Most Current: 2019-2020 Broadcast Networks (9/2/19-4/26/20) and Syndication Season (9/9/19-4/19/20). Averages based on regular telecasts.





