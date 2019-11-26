RATINGS: THE VIEW Improves Week to Week in Women 25-54 and Women 18-49, Hitting a 6-Week High in Women 18-49

ABC's "The View" averaged 2.510 million Total Viewers, 387,000 Women 25-54 and 272,000 Women 18-49, during the week of Nov. 18, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.

"The View" improved on the previous week in Women 25-54 (+3% - 387,000 vs. 376,000) and Women 18-49 (+4% - 272,000 vs. 261,000), hitting a 6-week high in Women 18-49 - since w/o 10/7/19.

Season to date, amongst all network and Syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs (21 total), "The View" (2.600 million) ranks No. 4, trailing only "Dr. Phil" (3.509 million), "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (2.742 million) and "Ellen" (2.694 million).

NOTE: Due to live coverage of the House impeachment hearings, "The View" was preempted on Tuesday (11/19/19) and Wednesday (11/20/19), and was coded as a breakout on Thursday (11/21/19). The telecast is excluded from THE WEEKLY averages. "The View"'s weekly averages are based on two days (Monday and Friday).

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Women 25-54 and Women 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 11/18/19), Previous Week (w/o 11/11/19) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 11/19/18). Season averages: Most Current: 2019-2020 Broadcast Networks (9/2-11/24/19) and Syndication Season (9/9-11/17/19). Averages based on regular telecasts.





Related Articles View More TV Stories