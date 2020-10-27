RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Rules as #1 Social Late Night Program

Having generated 11.9 million Total interactions.

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" is leading the 2020-21 late-night season to date as the #1 most-social program across all of TV, having generated 11.9 million Total interactions. This leads the next closest competitor by 3.3 million Total Interactions (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings; Linear Window; 9/21/20-10/25/20; All Series).

Since its season premiere on Sept. 21, "Tonight" has accumulated the #1 most content responses (34 million), comments (922,000), shares (3.6 million), and new fans (1.4 million) among all TV shows across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Content Responses, Comments, Shares, New Fans; Brand Type: TV Shows; 9/21/20-10/25/20).

In linear ratings for the week of Oct. 19-23, "Tonight" delivered a 0.26 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.401 million viewers. Excluding a week boosted by a primetime NFL lead-in, this equals "Tonight's" top 18-49 average in "live plus same day" Nielsen ratings since the week of July 27-31 (0.27).

At 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" averaged a 0.14 in adults 18-49 and 886,000 viewers overall. Excluding the week of the NFL boost, this matched "Late Night's" highest 18-49 average since the week of July 27-31 (0.16) and was its top total-viewer result since July 20-24 (897,000).

On Monday of last week, following the season premiere of "The Voice" in primetime, "Tonight" scored a 0.30 rating in 18-49, the show's high for any night of the week without an NFL or debate lead-in since Tuesday, July 28 (0.31), and its best Monday since June 1 (0.37). In total viewers, the 1.514 million for the Oct. 19 telecast was a Monday high since July 13 (1.587 million).

And on Thursday following the Presidential Debate, "Tonight" delivered a 0.34 rating, its high for a Thursday without an NFL lead-in since June 16 (0.34). The last time a Thursday "Tonight" topped that 0.34 rating without an NFL lead-in was April 23 (0.35). In total viewers, Thursday's audience of 1.551 million persons made this the most-watched Thursday "Tonight" without an NFL lead-in since July 30 (1.553 million).

