RATINGS: THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT Continues Season-Long Viewer Winning Streak

For the week ending Friday, Nov. 22 (week 9 of the 2019-2020 broadcast season), in live plus 3 Day lift, THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT beat its closest competition ("The Tonight Show") by +77% in viewers (3.60m versus 2.03m). In viewers, THE LATE SHOW has won every first-run week this season. THE LATE SHOW also beat "Tonight" in both adults 25-54 ratings (0.7 vs. 0.6) and adults 18-49 viewership (580K vs. 485K).

On Friday, Nov. 22, the final night of "Stephen Colbert: The Newest Zealander," with guests Daniel Craig and Lena Waithe, THE LATE SHOW delivered 3.79 million viewers, its largest Friday audience since March 15. To catch up on all of Colbert's adventures from New Zealand, click here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiZxWe0ejyv-6SoYOGP69PbdIDbdncjVQ.

Source: Nielsen Live + 3 Day Rating for week ending Nov. 22.

Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.





