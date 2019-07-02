RATINGS: THE BACHELORETTE Rises in ABC's Monday Victory

ABC (4.802 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) was the network to beat on Monday thanks to new episodes of "The Bachelorette" (5.664 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.5, #1) and "Grand Hotel" (3.080 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3).

NBC (4.447 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) then was the silver draw with fresh installments from "American Ninja Warrior" (4.707 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) and "Dateline NBC" (3.925 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3).

Next up was CBS (3.777 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) and its mix of "The Neighborhood" (3.739 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5), another "The Neighborhood" (3.525 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5), a new "The Code" (3.944 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8) and "Bull" (3.755 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #10).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.772 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) opted for repeats of "Beat Shazam" (1.996 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5) and "So You Think You Can Dance" (1.548 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8).

And finally, The CW (0.997 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) rounded out the night with "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (1.145 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.914 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) plus a repeat "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.785 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - The Bachelorette

0.00% - Grand Hotel

0.00% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us

0.00% - Whose Line Is It Anyway?

-11.11% - American Ninja Warrior

-14.29% - Dateline NBC

-20.00% - THE CODE (vs. 6/3/19)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+25.00% - The Bachelorette

+23.08% - AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR (vs. Running Wild with Bear Grylls/American Ninja Warrior (Repeat))

0.00% - THE CODE (vs. Salvation)

-14.29% - GRAND HOTEL (vs. The Proposal)

-14.29% - DATELINE NBC (vs. AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR (Repeat))

-33.33% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us

-33.33% - Whose Line Is It Anyway?

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.4/4 with an encore telecast; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 1.8/5 with an encore; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.5/4 with an encore.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.3/2 with an encore; "Late Show," 0.2/1 with an encore; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.3/2 with an encore.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 0.9/3 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 0.8/3 in metered-market households with an encore; CBS's "Late Late Show," 0.8/3 with an encore. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.1/1 in 18-49 with an encore; "Late Late Show," 0.1/1 with an encore.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.5/2 in metered-market households with an encore and a 0.1/1 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





