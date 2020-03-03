RATINGS: THE BACHELOR Continues Demo Reign for ABC on Monday

ABC (6.124 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.4, #1) was the demo champ on Monday thanks to its duo of "The Bachelor" (6.367 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.8, #1) and "The Good Doctor" (5.639 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #4).

The silver went to NBC (7.227 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #2) with originals from "The Voice" (8.964 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.5, #2) and "Manifest" (3.754 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5).

Next up was FOX (3.705 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) with a new "9-1-1: Lone Star" (5.518 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3) and a repeat "Prodigal Son" (1.892 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #10).

Meanwhile, CBS (4.349 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) opted for repeats of "The Neighborhood" (5.121 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (4.418 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #7), "All Rise" (4.024 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8) and "Bull" (4.255 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8).

And finally, The CW (0.700 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the night with the penultimate weeks of "All American" (0.772 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #11) and "Black Lightning" (0.627 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #12).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - The Voice

0.00% - 9-1-1: Lone Star

0.00% - The Good Doctor

0.00% - Manifest (vs. 2/17/20)

0.00% - All American

0.00% - Black Lightning

-5.26% - The Bachelor

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - ALL AMERICAN (vs. Arrow)

0.00% - Black Lightning

-10.00% - 9-1-1: LONE STAR (vs. The Resident)

-10.00% - The Bachelor

-22.22% - Manifest (vs. The Enemy Within)

-25.00% - The Voice

-27.27% - The Good Doctor





