RATINGS: TAMRON HALL Soars by Double Digits Week to Week

During the week of Nov. 30, 2020, "Tamron Hall" soared over the prior week by double digits in Households (+14% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating), Total Viewers (+14% - 1.143 million vs. 1.006 million) and Women 25-54 (+33% - 0.4 rating vs. 0.3 rating). In fact, "Tamron Hall" delivered the biggest week-to-week gains of any Syndicated talk show in Households (+14%) or Women 25-54 (+33%).

"Tamron Hall" is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is executive produced by Hall and Candi Carter, and Carter serves as showrunner. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.

For times and channels, go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live + Same Day Program Ratings, weeks of 11/30/20 and 11/23/20. Beginning 8/31/20, National Program Ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing.